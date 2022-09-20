A girl has lodged a complaint against a Zomato delivery boy alleging that he molested her in Yewalewadi. She had given water to him after he asked for it after food delivery. Based on her complaint, cops registered an FIR and arrested the accused Raees Shaikh. "Girl alleges she ordered on Zomato, Raees Shaikh came for delivery&asked for water. When she gave him water, he pulled her close&molested her," said police.

