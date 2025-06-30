A man brutally assaulted his brother and his sister-in-law in the middle of the road in broad daylight with the help of his two friends in Maharashtra's Buldhana. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The incident occurred while the couple was en route to their farm. Arun Nikalje sustained critical injuries and is undergoing treatment at the District General Hospital. Shocking CCTV video shows the three accused beating the victims mercilessly for several minutes as bystanders watched in fear. The Buldhana Rural Police have registered a case against the trio and launched an investigation. Maharashtra Shocker: Man Stabbed to Death by 3 Over Love Affair With Sister of One of Accused at Beer Bar in Hingoli.

Man Attacks Brother, Sister-in-Law in Maharashtra's Buldhana

