Chhatrapati Sambhajingar, June 25: A 23-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by three individuals over his purported love affair with the sister of one of the accused at a beer bar in Hingoli, police said on Wednesday. A friend of the deceased was seriously injured in the attack on Tuesday night, police said. An official said three men attacked Vishal Deore and his friend Omkar Narwade, leading to the death of Deore. According to police, one of the accused harboured a grudge against Deore over the love affair. Maharashtra Shocker: Man Viciously Attacks Woman After She Resists Rape Bid in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District.

Police registered a case of murder against the attackers, identified as Rushikesh Kadam, Gopal Deore, and Shivaji Deore. Vishal Deore was killed on the spot, while his friend was severely injured. He was shifted to Nanded for further treatment, the official said. The accused and the victims are residents of Thorwa village in Vasmat tehsil of Hingoli district. No arrest has been made so far.

