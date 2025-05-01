In a shocking incident, a woman was brutally assaulted by her neighbour in Maharashtra's Beed. The attack, which was captured on CCTV, involved the man pulling the victim's hair and striking her with kicks and sticks, resulting in severe head injuries. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The woman is currently receiving treatment at the district hospital. The incident escalated after the woman confronted her neighbour about his loud shouting, during which he verbally abused her and physically attacked her. The victim's children attempted to intervene, but the attacker also slapped her 13-year-old daughter. A case has been registered against the accused. Beed Shocker: Woman Lawyer Brutally Beaten with Pipes by Village Sarpanch and His Aides After She Complains About Loud Noise From Temple; Disturbing Visuals Surface.

Woman Beaten, Kicked, and Dragged by Hair by Neighbour in Beed

