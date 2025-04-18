In a shocking case from Beed district’s Ambajogai tehsil, a young lawyer named Dnyaneshwari Anjan has alleged that she was brutally assaulted by the village sarpanch and his aides for complaining about loud noise from a nearby temple. The incident reportedly occurred on April 14 in Sangaon village. Anjan, who practices at the Ambajogai Sessions Court, claimed she was beaten with pipes, resulting in severe bruises on her back. Photos of her injuries have gone viral on social media. She said that after police acted on her initial complaint about the temple horn, the sarpanch retaliated by installing three flour mills near her home, worsening her migraine. She was later assaulted when she confronted them. Although police have registered a case, Anjan says she hasn’t received a copy of the FIR. Karnataka Mosque Assault: Woman Brutally Thrashed by Mob in Davanagere After Husband Complains Against Her at Mosque, 6 Arrested After Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

Woman Lawyer Assaulted in Beed (Disturbing Visuals)

