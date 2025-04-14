The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather forecast for two districts of Maharashtra. The weather agency said that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, light rain, and gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph are likely to occur at isolated places in the Satara and Nanded districts. As per IMD's forecast, thunderstorms and light rains are expected over the next three to four hours. "Residents are advised to take necessary precautions while stepping out," IMD Mumbai said. IMD Heatwave Alert: Mercury Goes Past 43 Degrees Celsius at 26 Places, Another Heatwave Spell Expected Next Week.

Residents Are Advised To Take Necessary Precautions, Says IMD

