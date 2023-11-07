Former Odisha Assembly speaker and minister Maheswar Mohanty passed away on Tuesday morning. Maheswar Mohanty died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar. He was elected from Puri Assembly constituency for 5 times. He also served as a Cabinet minister for several years. He was a Speaker of the Odisha Assembly from 2004 to 2008. P Kannan Dies: Former Puducherry Minister Passes Away Following Severe Viral Pneumonia.

Maheswar Mohanty Dies

Odisha | Former Speaker and ex-minister Mahwswar Mohanty passed away while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar. (File photo) pic.twitter.com/ABrQkF7YgN — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2023

