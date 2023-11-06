Former Puducherry minister and Member of the Parliament P Kannun passed away Sunday evening after complications in Viral Pneumonia. P Kannan was admitted to the East Coast Hospital for low blood pressure and respiratory ailments on Sunday, November 5. The hospital announced the passing away of the former Puducherry minister. "Former Puducherry Minister P Kannan passed away yesterday at 9:51 pm following severe viral pneumonia," East Coast Hospital said in a statement. Former Ranji Cricketer Arun Sharma Dies: Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh Offer Condolences.

P Kannan Dies:

