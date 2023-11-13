Campaigning is in full swing for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections 2023. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday, November 13 said that the BJP government will help people seek darshan of Lord Ram Lalla free of cost if it returns to power in Madhya Pradesh. Shah said this while addressing a rally in Guna. “You make the government of the BJP on December 3, the BJP Madhya Pradesh government will help you seek the darshan of Lord Ram Lalla free of cost... The Congress party has always disrespected Indian culture,” the union home minister said. PM Narendra Modi Has Stopped Infiltrators, Abrogated Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, Says Amit Shah.

Amit Shah Addresses Public in Guna

#WATCH | Guna, Madhya Pradesh: While addressing a public meeting, Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "...You make the government of the BJP on December 3, the BJP Madhya Pradesh government will help you seek the darshan of Lord Ram Lalla free of cost... The Congress party has… pic.twitter.com/clVjQslFNs — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)