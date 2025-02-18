A fireworks mishap during the finale of a sevens football tournament at Therattammal, Areekode, in Malappuram district, left over 30 spectators injured on Tuesday night. The incident occurred before the final match between United FC Nellikuth and KMG Mavoor when fireworks placed in the middle of the ground misfired, sending crackers into the front rows of the gallery. Several spectators suffered burn injuries, while others fell while trying to escape. The injured were rushed to hospitals in Areekode, though none sustained serious injuries, according to police. Authorities confirmed that no permission had been granted for the fireworks display. An investigation has been launched into the incident. The viral video of the mishap has sparked safety concerns over unregulated pyrotechnics at public events. Bengaluru: Man Accepts Dare To Sit on Box of Firecrackers After Friends Promise To Buy Him Auto-Rickshaw, Dies After Huge Explosion in Konanakunte; Horrific Video Goes Viral.

Firecrackers Go Awry During Football Match in Kerala

Over 30 Injured in Mishap

