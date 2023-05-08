West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday lashed out at the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and CPI (M) over The Kerala Story. Banerjee said she had been told preparation of the Bengal files is underway. She has called this an attempt to defame West Bengal. “What is this Kerala files? I am not supporting CPIM, they are working with BJP. Instead of me, it was their duty to criticise the film. I want to tell Kerala CM that your party is working with BJP & that same party is showing Kerala files - a distorted story. First they defamed Kashmir then Kerala," Banerjee said. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Exudes Confidence About BJP Losing Power in 2024, Says 'They Did Jumla Politics and Injustice in the Name of NRC' (Watch Video).

Mamata Banerjee Lashes Out at BJP and CPI (M):

#Watch: #MamataBanerjee speaks out on #KeralaStory. Says, “What is this Kerala files? I am not supporting CPIM, they are working with BJP. Instead of me, it was their duty to criticise the film. I want to tell Kerala CM that your party is working with BJP & that same party is… pic.twitter.com/uOpsM8RqJw — Pooja Mehta (@pooja_news) May 8, 2023

