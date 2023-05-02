West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday took a swipe at the Modi government in the Centre. Banerjee said that the next election of 2024 will be of change. "In the last 10 years, this govt (BJP-led Central govt) hasn't done anything, it only changed history, did jumla politics & injustice in the name of NRC," she added. Speaking further ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, the TMC leader urged all the opposition parties to get united. "I am sure BJP will lose power," she added. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Meets West Bengal Counterpart Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata, Says 'Opposition Parties Need to Strategise Together' (Watch Video).

