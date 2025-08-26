The iconic Sher-e-Punjab restaurant was partially swept away while several roads were washed out by the raging Beas River in Manali (Photo Credits: X/@iNikhilsaini and @GoHimachal_)

The iconic Sher-e-Punjab restaurant in Manali was washed away by the raging Beas River after heavy rainfall led to flooding in the city. Officials said that a few buildings collapsed, highways were cut off, and residential areas were inundated as heavy rain triggered fresh landslides and flash floods at several places in Himachal Pradesh. Multiple photos and videos surfaced online show devastating scenes in Manali and other places of Himachal Pradesh. One video showed the Sher-e-Punjab restaurant being partially washed away, while another showed a National Highway in Manali being washed away following heavy rainfall. One X user shared a terrifying video showing the Beas river in full spate and wrote, "Several shops and roads have been swept away. The Manali-Chandigarh highway has remained closed since 4 PM yesterday." Another user said that the main highway in Manali was washed entirely away right in front of his car. "Several buildings just a few meters away have also been swept off, including Sher-e-Punjab and nearby cafes," the user added. Notably, the floods were caused by the raging Beas River following heavy rainfall in Manali. Himachal Pradesh Rains-Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Red Alert in 3 Districts, Orange and Yellow Alerts for Others.

Sher-E-Punjab Restaurant in Manali Heavily Damaged by Strong Floodwaters

tragic situation in Manali, Himachal Pradesh In Manali, the iconic Sher-e-Punjab restaurant was heavily damaged by the strong floodwaters. Most of the building was washed away, leaving only the front gate wall standing pic.twitter.com/9HW9SS6LbO — Go Himachal (@GoHimachal_) August 26, 2025

Beas River Floods After Heavy Rains Since Last Night

National highway in Manali totally washed away, Beas river flooded after heavy rains since last night. Requesting everyone to avoid unnecessary travel and stay safe. pic.twitter.com/i7ruVhayKF — Nikhil saini (@iNikhilsaini) August 26, 2025

Rising Waters Near Raison, Manali Have Begun Eroding the Highway Infrastructure

The Beas River is in full spate in Kullu. ⚠️ Another difficult night for Himachal Pradesh as floodwaters continue to wreak havoc in Manali. Several shops and roads have been swept away.The Manali-Chandigarh highway has remained closed since 4 PM yesterday. Rising waters near… pic.twitter.com/df5m1rM7kW — Naveen Reddy (@navin_ankampali) August 26, 2025

Main Highway in Manali Has Been Completely Washed Away

It’s 6:00 AM in Manali the main highway has been completely washed away right in front of our car, and several buildings just a few meters away have also been swept off, including Sher-e-Punjab and nearby cafes. My team and I are on the ground, helping people and supporting… pic.twitter.com/79WNiBvCaW — Rattan Dhillon (@ShivrattanDhil1) August 26, 2025

