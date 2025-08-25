Shimla, August 25: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in three districts of Himachal Pradesh, Chamba, Kangra, and Mandi, for the next 48 hours. Orange and yellow alerts have also been issued for several other districts in the state. According to the IMD's latest forecast, a red alert has been issued for Chamba, Kangra, and Mandi on August 25. For August 26, the red alert remains in place for Chamba and Kangra, while Mandi moves to orange alert along with Kullu. An orange alert has also been issued for Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, and Kullu for August 25, while a yellow alert is in effect for Solan and Shimla.

Senior Scientist at IMD Himachal Pradesh, Sandeep Kumar Sharma, told ANI that the monsoon has remained active in the state over the past 24 hours, particularly in Una, Bilaspur, Chamba, Kangra, and Solan districts, with isolated areas receiving heavy to very heavy rainfall. "The highest activity was recorded in Bilaspur district, where five to six stations reported very heavy rainfall. The highest was 190 mm at Kongo, followed by 160 mm at Jot in Chamba district. Heavy rain was also recorded in Nadaun and Sundernagar," Sharma said. Monsoon Havoc Continues in Himachal Pradesh: Over 300 People Dead; Roads, Power Transformers, Water Schemes Disrupted.

He said rainfall will continue across Himachal Pradesh from August 25 to 31, with the most intense spells expected between August 25 and 27. Some districts may experience extremely heavy rainfall during this period. Sharma added that flash flood guidelines are being issued regularly and shared with the state government in real time. From June 1 to August 25, Himachal Pradesh recorded 22 per cent above normal rainfall. Shimla district recorded the highest excess rainfall at 80 per cent above normal, followed by Una (62 per cent), Kullu (60 per cent), and Mandi (60 per cent). Only the Lahaul-Spiti district has received below-normal rainfall during this period.

In August alone, the state has seen 45 per cent above normal rainfall. Solan, Kullu, and Una districts have received nearly double their normal rainfall, while Shimla is at 97 per cent above normal. Lahaul-Spiti remains the only district with below-normal rainfall this month. Sharma cautioned that all major water sources and rivers are running above normal levels. "We advise the public not to venture near water bodies. Visibility will remain poor in parts of Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Bilaspur, and Kangra, so people must drive carefully," he said. Monsoon Havoc in Himachal: 184 Dead, Roads and Utilities Severely Hit.

The IMD has clarified that the major alerts are for the next two days, after which rainfall intensity will decrease from August 27 onwards, although isolated showers will continue. The heightened activity, Sharma said, is due to the combined influence of the active monsoon and an upper-level western disturbance.

