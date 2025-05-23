A video purportedly showing an alleged Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Manoharlal Dhakad of Mandasaur, in a compromising position with a woman has gone viral. However, the BJP has denied any links with Dhakad, whose wife is a BJP-backed district panchayat member representing Ward No. 8 in Mandsaur. Manoharlal Dhakad is the national secretary of the Dhakad Mahasabha from Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur. Taking cognisance of the viral video, the police have registered a case under sections 296, 285, 3 (5) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The Dhakad Mahasabha has confirmed his removal from the post. The video, reportedly recorded on May 13 on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, features a white car registered in Dhakad’s name, according to transport department records. His social media profile lists him as a district panchayat member representative of Mandsaur. Babban Singh Obscene Video: UP BJP Leader Seen Kissing, Grabbing Orchestra Girl's Breasts in Viral Clip, Alleges Political Conspiracy in Clarification.

‘BJP Leader’ Manoharlal Dhakad Caught in Compromising Position With Woman

