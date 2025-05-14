A disturbing incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh, where Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Babban Singh in a viral video is seen kissing an Orchestra girl. The viral clip also shows Babban Singh grabbing the Orchestra dancer's breasts as he goes about with his obscene act. The video showing the BJP leader engaging in inappropriate behaviour with an orchestra girl has stirred a political storm in Uttar Pradesh. The footage was shared by opposition leaders who slammed Babban Singh. Samajwadi Party leader Pankaj Rajbhar and Congress leader Surendra Rajput both shared the video on X (formerly Twitter) and condemned the BJP leader's behaviour. However, Surendra Rajput later deleted the post. In the disturbing clip, Babban Singh is seen in a compromising position with an Orchestra girl in what appears to be a public event. However, after the video courted controversy, Babban Singh issued a clarification and alleged a political conspiracy. Singh said that the viral video was recorded in Bihar during a wedding event. He claimed that local MLA Ketki Singh and her husband circulated the video to tarnish his reputation. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Attacks Victim With Axe in Shamli Over Obscene Comments About His Sister; Police Respond After Video Goes Viral.

Video of Babban Singh's Obscene Behaviour Goes Viral

Screengrab of Post Shared by Samajwadi Party Leader Pankaj Rajbhar

A screengrab of the post by Samajwadi Party leader Pankaj Rajbhar. (Photo credits: X/@Pankaja2y)

BJP Leader Babban Singh Issues Clarification After Video Goes Viral

🚨 बलिया: BJP कार्यकर्ता बब्बन सिंह का अश्लील वीडियो वायरल, राजनीति गरमाई 🚨 🎥 बब्बन सिंह ने वायरल वीडियो को बताया फर्जी 👨‍⚖️ विधायक केतकी सिंह के पति पर वीडियो बनाने का आरोप ⚠️ जिलाध्यक्ष चुनाव को लेकर था विवाद – बब्बन सिंह का दावा 📞 वीडियो मामले को लेकर बलिया SP से मिलने की… pic.twitter.com/XkctsiERRg — भारत समाचार | Bharat Samachar (@bstvlive) May 14, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)