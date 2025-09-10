A disturbing video from Mangaluru has surfaced showing the horrifying moment a 44-year-old woman was crushed under a lorry after her scooter skidded over a pothole on National Highway 66 near Kuloor. The video captures the victim, identified as Madhavi, losing balance and falling onto the road, only to be run over by the fish-laden lorry trailing behind. Despite attempts to save her, Madhavi died on the spot. Police later arrested the lorry driver, Mohammed Farooq, though he was released on bail, while NHAI officials have also been booked for negligence. Mangaluru Horror: Man, Accomplices Gang Rape Minor Girl After Befriending Her on Instagram, Films Act and Shares Video With Friends; 7 Arrested.

Woman Crushed by Lorry After Scooter Skids on Pothole in Mangaluru

A 44-year-old woman in Mangaluru died after she fell off her two-wheeler while navigating a pothole. The incident happened on National Highway 66 near Kulur. As she fell, she was run over by a lorry. The victim was identified as Madhavi, who worked at a private hospital in… pic.twitter.com/16tvoqQsJS — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) September 10, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)