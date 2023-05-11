YouTuber Manish Kashyap, who was arrested for alleged fake video relating to the attack on migrant labourers from Bihar in Tamil Nadu will have to spend 11 months in jail. As per reports, Governor RN Ravi has approved the Tamil Nadu government's decision to impose NSA on Kashyap. The development comes a few days after the Supreme Court declined to entertain the YouTuber's plea against the invocation of the National Security Act (NSA) and multiple FIRs in Tamil Nadu and Bihar. Manish Kashyap 'Fake Videos' on Bihar Migrants: Supreme Court Refuses to Entertain Plea of Jailed YouTuber Against Invoking of NSA.

YouTuber Manish Kashyap To Spend 11 Months in Jail?

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)