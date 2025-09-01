The Bombay High Court on Monday, September 1, directed Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil and his supporters to ensure that the streets in Mumbai are vacated by September 2. The High Court said that the agitation was not peaceful, calling the situation “grim”. “We are giving Jarange and his supporters an opportunity to rectify the situation immediately and ensure the streets are vacated and cleaned up by Tuesday noon,” the HC ordered. The court also noted that the Maratha quota protests have brought Mumbai to a standstill. Maratha Morcha in Mumbai: Manoj Jarange Patil-Led 'Maratha Reservation' Protest Not Peaceful, Has Violated All Conditions, Says Bombay High Court.

Bombay High Court Directs Clearing of All Streets in Mumbai by September 2

