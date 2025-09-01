Amid the ongoing Maratha quota stir in Mumbai, the Bombay High Court said that the Manoj Jarange Patil-led Maratha reservation protest is not peaceful and has violated all conditions. The high court further said that the protest has brought the entire city to a standstill and surrounded vital places in South Mumbai. This comes after Patil warned that more than five crore Marathas will come to Mumbai if Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis does not listen to the quota demands of the community. The Maratha quota activist has also accused Fadnavis of deliberately delaying a decision on the issue. Maratha Morcha: Protesters Allegedly Try To Enter Mumbai’s Taj Hotel, Prompting Management To Shut Main Entrance; Video Surfaces.

Maratha quota stir: Bombay HC says Manoj Jarange-led protest not peaceful and has violated all conditions. Maratha quota stir: HC says entire city brought to a standstill and vital places in south Mumbai surrounded by protesters. pic.twitter.com/KKXV5AxlRR — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)