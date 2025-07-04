A disturbing video from Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba district has exposed a major lapse in the healthcare system. A tuberculosis (TB) patient admitted to the general ward of the Mahoba District Hospital was seen injecting himself with “Dairy Dexa” without any medical supervision. The video, now viral, shows the patient self-administering the injection meant to be given under trained healthcare workers’ supervision. Worse, the TB patient wasn’t isolated in a designated ward but kept among vulnerable patients, including children. TB is highly contagious and airborne, raising serious infection risks. Panic gripped the ward after the video surfaced. Patients alleged repeated complaints to hospital authorities were ignored, leaving them fearful and feeling unsafe inside the facility. Madhya Pradesh Medical Negligence: Woman Suffers Excruciating Pain for 2 Years After Doctors Allegedly Left Surgical Scissors in Her Stomach Following Surgery.

Medical Negligence in UP

