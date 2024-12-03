Indore, December 3: A distressing case of medical negligence has emerged in Bhind district, Madhya Pradesh, where a 44-year-old woman endured months of unbearable abdominal pain. Despite multiple doctor visits and tests, the source of her suffering remained undiagnosed. It wasn’t until a CT scan at Bhind District Hospital that the shocking cause was revealed that a pair of surgical scissors had been left inside her stomach following a routine operation two years ago at a government hospital in Gwalior.

Following the incident, Kamala Bai’s family is demanding accountability and plans to pursue legal action against the doctors involved in the severe lapse. Kamala, a resident of Saundha Gohad, Madhya Pradesh, had been suffering from persistent abdominal pain ever since her surgery at Kamala Raja Hospital in Gwalior in February 2022, reported Times Of India. Indore Shocker: Man Dies by Suicide on 3rd Marriage Anniversary in Sadar Bazar Area After Being Harassed by Wife and In-Laws for Staying With Extended Family.

After two years of enduring severe abdominal pain and receiving multiple misdiagnoses, Kamala Bai finally learned the cause of her suffering during a CT scan at Bhind District Hospital. Despite undergoing numerous tests, treatments, and doctor consultations, the source of her discomfort remained unidentified until the scan revealed a metal object in her digestive tract. The object, found in the left paracolic gutter, was later identified as a pair of surgical scissors, which had been left behind after surgery at Kamala Raja Hospital in Gwalior two years ago. Kota: 2 Drunk Labourers Hailing From Madhya Pradesh Die After Falling Into Canal in Rajasthan, Case Registered.

She underwent surgery to remove a cancerous lump at Kamala Raja Hospital in Gwalior on February 20, 2022. Despite numerous visits to different doctors, the mistake was only discovered during a CT scan at Bhind District Hospital. Her family is now demanding justice and intends to pursue legal action against those responsible for this grave medical negligence.

