A disturbing video from West Bengal’s Medinipur district has gone viral, showing a man harassing a wild elephant by pulling its tail and throwing stones at a herd. The incident occurred near a village close to a forested area, where elephants had strayed in. In the viral clip, a man is seen approaching an elephant from behind, pulling its tail for apparent fun while others laugh and film the act. Later, stones are hurled at the already agitated herd. The video, widely shared on social media, has triggered massive outrage, with viewers condemning the cruelty and questioning the lack of awareness around human-wildlife conflict. Animal Cruelty in Kanpur: Stray Dogs Tied, Beaten and Stuffed in Sacks in UP’s Jajmau; Police Respond After Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Shocking Video From West Bengal Shows Man Pulling Elephant’s Tail (Disturbing Video)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

