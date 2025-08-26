A disturbing video has emerged from Kanpur showing tenants of a society brutally beating stray dogs, tying their mouths and legs, and stuffing them into sacks before disposing of them. The incident reportedly took place in Emerald Gulistan Society in Jajmau, following anger over a recent dog attack on a BBA student. In the video, several young men are seen tying the dogs’ mouths and legs with ropes, throwing them into sacks, and transporting the animals on bikes and scooters. The person filming the incident can be heard questioning the perpetrators about how many dogs they had killed. Following the viral circulation of the video, local police took swift action, confirming that on August 24, 2025, information was received via the police control room regarding the abuse of stray dogs in the colony. Officers immediately entered the site, investigated, and registered an FIR at Jajmau police station. Assistant Commissioner of Police Chavani, Ms Akanksha Pandey, stated that legal proceedings are underway. Kanpur Dog Attack: BBA Student Suffers Severe Facial Injuries, Gets 17 Stitches After Being Mauled by Stray Dogs; Disturbing Photo Surfaces.

Stray Dogs Beaten, Stuffed in Sacks in Kanpur

Police Act After Dogs Stuffed in Sacks Video Surfaces

दिनांक 24.08.2025 को पुलिस कंट्रोल रूम के माध्यम से सूचना प्राप्त हुई कि जाजमऊ स्थित गुलिस्ता एमराल्ड कॉलोनी में स्ट्रीट डॉग्स को बोरे में भरकर कहीं फिकवाया जा रहा है। सूचना पर तत्काल स्थानीय पुलिस द्वारा मौके पर पहुँचकर जाँच की गई तथा संबंधित प्रकरण में थाना जाजमऊ पर एफआईआर… pic.twitter.com/CqODYGLHRC — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE KANPUR NAGAR (@kanpurnagarpol) August 26, 2025

