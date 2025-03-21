A tragic incident occurred on an Air India flight from Delhi to Lucknow when a passenger, Asifullah Ansari, was found unresponsive upon landing. Crew members attempted to wake him, but he did not respond. His seatbelt was still fastened. Doctors onboard flight AI2845 declared him dead after the plane landed at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport at 8:10 am. Officials suspect he passed away midair, but the exact cause of death will be determined after a postmortem. This marks the second health-related issue involving Air India this month. Earlier, an 82-year-old woman suffered a brain stroke after allegedly being denied a pre-booked wheelchair at Delhi airport. While her family blamed Air India for negligence, the airline denied the accusations, calling them baseless. IndiGo Flight 6E 6021 Flyer Develops Health Emergency Mid-Air, Timely Intervention by Doctor Saves His Life.

