Karnataka consumers will soon pay more for milk as the state government has approved an INR 4 per liter price hike, effective April 1, Minister K Venkatesh announced on Thursday, March 27. The decision follows a cabinet decision chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The price revision applies to Nandini milk and curd and is aimed at supporting dairy farmers amid rising production and processing costs. The government assured that the increased revenue will directly benefit milk producers. Additionally, the earlier INR 2 hike on Nandini milk, implemented on June 26, 2024, will be withdrawn. Consumers will now see the revised price reflected in 500 ml and 1-liter packages. Milk Price Hike in Karnataka: Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna Hints at Imminent Hike in Milk Prices in State.

