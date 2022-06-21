Draupadi Murmu, former Jharkhand Governor, has been announced as the National Democratic Alliance's candidate for the presidential polls. Following the announcement of NDA’s presidential candidate, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “Millions of people, especially those who have experienced poverty and faced hardships, derive great strength from the life of Smt. Draupadi Murmu Ji. Her understanding of policy matters and compassionate nature will greatly benefit our country.”

Check Tweet:

Millions of people, especially those who have experienced poverty and faced hardships, derive great strength from the life of Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji. Her understanding of policy matters and compassionate nature will greatly benefit our country. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)