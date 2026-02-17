Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron shared a warm embrace at the Lok Bhavan in Mumbai on Tuesday, marking the start of a high-level bilateral summit. The meeting, held during Macron’s fourth official visit to India, focuses on advancing the "Horizon 2047" roadmap and deepening cooperation in defense, artificial intelligence, and space technology. The two leaders reviewed progress on key strategic initiatives and are expected to oversee nearly a dozen agreements. Later today, they will jointly inaugurate the "India-France Year of Innovation 2026," highlighting a shared commitment to emerging technologies and research. This visit reinforces the robust diplomatic bond between the two nations ahead of the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi. France President Emmanuel Macron Arrives in India To Deepen Strategic Ties, Launch Year of Innovation With PM Narendra Modi (See Pics).

PM Modi and Emmanuel Macron Meet in Mumbai

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets French President Emmanuel Macron in Mumbai (Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/1eR61g3QUr — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2026

