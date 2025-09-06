In a dramatic Thursday night operation, Mira Bhayandar Vasai-Virar (MBVV) Police raided the Tarzan Orchestra Bar on the Western Express Highway following a tip-off. Officers uncovered a concealed cavity room where a female singer was performing obscene gestures to attract customers, allegedly encouraged by the bar’s manager, cashier, and waiter. During the raid, 21 people were arrested and 12 girls were rescued, including 5 hiding inside the secret mirror room. Authorities have instructed @mbmconline to take action against the illegal structural modifications. Despite a government ban, the bar had been operating covertly until the police exposed its secretive and illegal practices. Panvel: MNS Workers Vandalise Night Riders Bar Hours After Raj Thackeray Slams ‘Immoral Activities’ in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s Land (Watch Video).

Mira Bhayandar Police Raid Tarzan Orchestra Bar

