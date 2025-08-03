Tension gripped Panvel on Saturday night after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers stormed into Night Riders Bar near Palaspe Phata and allegedly vandalised the premises, just hours after party chief Raj Thackeray condemned the rise of “immoral activities” in Raigad district during his fiery speech at the Peasants and Workers Party (PWP) foundation day gathering. Thackeray denounced dance bars, calling them an insult to the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Soon after, MNS workers damaged furniture, smashed liquor bottles, and ransacked the bar’s interiors. A viral video showed broken glass and destroyed tables. “Dance bars have no place in Shivaji’s sacred land,” said a party worker. Panvel police confirmed they have initiated a probe and are reviewing CCTV footage. “No one is above the law,” a senior official stated. Thane: MNS Leader Slaps Staffer of Gaming Zone Frequented by Children in School Hours; Video Goes Viral.

Night Riders Bar Vandalised in Panvel

