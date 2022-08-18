A viral video saw a customer and a shopkeeper escape unhurt from a mobile blast incident in a shop in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district. The incident was caught on the shop's CCTV camera. The accident took place in a shop when a man came to the shop to get his mobile phone. As the shopkeeper picked up the phone and used it, the mobile phone exploded causing a fire and the shopkeeper throw away the phone immediately.

#Mobile_Blast_LIVE in Balaghat MP Today. Thx God none injured..! pic.twitter.com/9abdW2fR9x — Govind Gurjar (@Gurjarrrrr) August 18, 2022

