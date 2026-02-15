Bhopal, February 15: A massive fire erupted at a fabrication factory and adjoining warehouse near the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) in Bhopal on Sunday afternoon. The blaze, which broke out at Mehta Industries, quickly spread to a large storage area containing timber and plywood. At least seven fire tenders from the municipal corporation were dispatched to the scene, and emergency teams are currently working to contain the flames. According to preliminary reports, no casualties have been recorded as the facility was evacuated promptly. Thick plumes of black smoke were visible from several kilometers away, causing panic in the surrounding industrial area. Authorities have cordoned off the site and disconnected local power lines as a precautionary measure. While the exact cause remains under investigation, officials suspect a short circuit may have triggered the fire.

Major Fire Breaks Out in Bhopal

#WATCH | Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: Firefighting operation underway after a massive fire broke out at a fabrication factory in Bhopal https://t.co/BMrdSzbUa3 pic.twitter.com/EJo1sUrv1t — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

