Shajapur, January 24: Two wagons of a goods train derailed near Maksi railway station in Madhya Pradesh’s Shajapur district on Saturday afternoon. The incident occurred around 1:00 PM on the Ujjain-Guna rail section while the container-laden train was in transit. Railway officials confirmed that the derailment did not result in any injuries or casualties. Crucially, mainline traffic remained unaffected, ensuring that passenger train schedules continued without delay. Senior technical teams and officials reached the site shortly after the incident to oversee restoration efforts. An investigation has been initiated to determine the cause of the derailment, with preliminary checks focusing on track integrity and wagon mechanicals. Spain Train Accident: Death Toll Rises to at Least 39 After Train Derailment Near Cordoba; Rescue Operations Underway (Watch Videos).

Two Goods Train Wagons Derail Near Maksi Railway Station

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

