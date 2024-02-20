Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, on Monday, February 20, lauded the people of Jammu and Kashmir and said that they proved "Modi hai to mumkin hai" after the removal of Article 370. "Appeasement politics ended after PM Modi came to power. Kashmiri Pandits, daughters of Jammu and Kashmir, Gujjars, Paharis and others got their rights," Jitendra Singh added. Jammu and Kashmir: PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates and Lays Foundation Stone of Development Projects Worth Rs 32,000 Crore in Jammu (Watch Video).

Appeasement Politics Ended After PM Modi Came to Power

