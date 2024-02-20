PM Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 32,000 crore in Jammu on Tuesday, February 20, 2024. The projects relate to several sectors including health, education, rail, road, aviation, petroleum, civic infrastructure, among others. While addressing the event, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said, "Appeasement politics ended after PM Modi came to power. Kashmiri Pandits, daughters of Jammu and Kashmir, Gujjars, Paharis and others got their rights.” PM Modi Jammu Visit: Security Heightened in Jammu and Kashmir Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Scheduled Visit (Watch Video).

PM Modi Inaugurates and Lays Foundation Stone of Multiple Development Projects in Jammu

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi inaugurates and lays the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 32,000 crore in Jammu. The projects relate to several sectors including health, education, rail, road, aviation, petroleum, civic infrastructure, among others. pic.twitter.com/94eXu19nSJ — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2024

