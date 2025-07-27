A monkey attack in Singrauli’s NCL Amlohri Colony left an employee, Vinay Singh, seriously injured with a fractured spine after he fell while trying to escape. The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon in the Nawanagar police station area. Singh was referred to Banaras for treatment. On the same day, four other residents were also bitten. One victim, Suresh Yadav, said monkeys have been creating havoc in the colony for the past few days, damaging property and attacking people. The Forest Department’s rapid response team reached the spot after being alerted. SDO N.K. Tripathi said the area is surrounded by dense greenery, attracting monkeys into residential zones. Efforts are underway to drive them out and restore safety. Monkey Menace Turns Fatal: Man Falls From House Terrace While Trying To Rescue Wife From Monkey Attack in UP's Bareilly, Dies.

Monkey Terror in Singrauli

मध्यप्रदेश के सिंगरौली जिले में बंदरों का आतंक बढ़ गया है, जिससे लोग दहशत में जीने को मजबूर हैं। शहर के एक इलाके में हमलावर बंदरों ने कई लोगों को घायल कर दिया, जिसके डर से अभिभावकों ने छोटे बच्चों को स्कूल भेजना तक बंद कर दिया है। NCL अमलोरी परियोजना में कार्यरत कर्मचारी विनय… pic.twitter.com/YCrcNw6K7h — ABP News (@ABPNews) July 27, 2025

