Bareilly, February 6: In an unfortunate incident in Uttar Pradesh, a 61-year-old man died after allegedly falling from the terrace of his house while trying to escape a monkey attack. The alleged incident occurred on Tuesday, February 4, in the Kalibari area of Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly. The deceased was later identified as Jagdish Kumar. It is learned that Kumar had gone to the terrace of his house after his wife was attacked by monkeys while she was collecting clothes.

According to a report in The Times of India, Kumar rushed to help his wife after hearing the commotion; however, the monkeys approached him. Kumar, who panicked, allegedly fell over the railing of his house' terrace into the alley below and was injured. He was immediately rushed to a private hospital, where he was declared dead. Bareilly Shocker: Fed Up of Blackmail, UP Woman Strangulates Man to Death During Sex.

During the preliminary investigation, cops learned that Jagdish Kumar was a property dealer. He is survived by his wife and son. Amid this, it is reported that local residents have constantly raised concerns about the monkey menace in the area, but no action has been taken. Harishankar Kashyap, a local councillor, said that they were assured by the municipal corporation that a team would come to capture the monkeys; however, nothing happened.

"There are so many monkeys in the area, and it's difficult to go to the roof without a stick. Had the municipal corporation taken our complaints seriously, Jagdish wouldn't have lost his life," he added. Meanwhile, Dhananjay Pandey, SHO of Baradari police station, said that no complaint was lodged as the incident was an accident caused by an animal. Bareilly Shocker: Class 11 Student Made To Stand Outside Classroom for 1 Hour for Requesting Sanitary Pad During Exam in Uttar Pradesh, Probe Launched.

Kumar's family cremated his body without an autopsy.

