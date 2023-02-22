A painful accident has come to light from Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh where a young man died a painful death after being hit by a train. After being hit by the train, the body of the young man got stuck in the engine of the train itself. As soon as the information about the incident was received, the team of Moradabad GRP reached the spot, removed the dead body from the train engine and sent it for postmortem. Navi Mumbai: Toddler Beaten Up At Daycare Centre For Refusing to Eat Food, Parents File Complaint After CCTV Video Surfaces.

Moradabad Accident Video (Disturbing Video)

GRP Issues Statement:

उपरोक्त घटना दिनांक-20.02.2023 समय लगभग प्रातः-9:30 की है, पैसेंजर ट्रेन की चपेट में आकर एक व्यक्ति की मृत्यु हो गई थी, मृतक की शिनाख्त हो चुकी है, पंचायत नामा की कार्यवाही थाना जीआरपी मुरादाबाद द्वारा की गई है, अग्रिम विधिक कार्यवाही थाना जीआरपी मुरादाबाद द्वारा की जा रही है। — SP GRP MORADABAD (@spgrpmoradabad) February 22, 2023

