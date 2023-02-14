A 16-month-old toddler was physically abused for refusing to eat food at a daycare centre in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. The incident came to light after the child returned home from Smart Tots daycare centre in Sector 28, Vashi, and kept crying. The parents visited the facility and checked the CCTV footage. The CCTV video posted by the toddler’s father shows the woman thrashing the toddler, sitting on a table, fiddling with a spoon before a plate filled with food. The woman can be seen stopping and slapping the child after which she pulls her out of the chair and shouts out loud as other children watch. Viral Video: Nurse and YouTuber Hurl Abuses, Pull Each Other’s Hair Inside Hospital in Jharkhand’s Ranchi.

Toddler Beaten At Daycare Centre in Navi Mumbai:

@navimumbaicv @NMMCCommr @nmtvnews @NMMConline This is what happened with my 16 months old baby in a day care (Smart Tots, Sec-28, Vashi) NCR has been filed against this lady and the owner. Nobody has a right to beat a child.#viral #baby #daycareattendant #daycare #navimumbai pic.twitter.com/3rKlfBuCwR — SIBIN BENNY (@BennySIBIN) February 8, 2023

