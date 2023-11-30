The Gujarat High Court, on Wednesday, November 29, said the Morbi Bridge collapse was an engineering disaster due to improper maintenance. The court also noted that the incident occurred as the concerned authorities failed to maintain the bridge properly. The division bench of Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal and Justice Aniruddha Mayee observed while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) petition about the poor condition of two heritage bridges in Rajkot district. After the bench was informed that the authorities had agreed to repair the two bridges, the court said that officials must ensure proper repairs are done and not follow what happened in Morbi. Morbi Bridge Tragedy: Gujarat High Court Asks Oreva Group To Pay Rs 10 Lakh Compensation to Families of Each Bridge Collapse Victim.

HC on Morbi Bridge Collapse

