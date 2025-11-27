Former India batter Cheteshwar Pujara’s brother-in-law, Jeet Pabari, tragically died by suicide on Wednesday at his residence in Rajkot. The 30-year-old was found unresponsive at his home on the morning of November 26 and was taken to a hospital, where Jeet Rasikbhai Pabari was declared dead. Police were alerted soon after, and the body was sent to a government hospital for a post-mortem examination. Notably, a Times of India report states that Pabari died exactly one year after his former fiancée had filed a rape complaint against him at the same police station on November 26, 2024. Rajkot ACP BJ Chaudhary said, "Harihar Society is where Jeet Pabari’s house is located. Around 9 AM, news of his suicide was received. He hanged himself using a nylon rope in his bedroom... The reason behind the suicide is still unclear... Further investigation is underway." Cheteshwar Pujara Receives Appreciation Letter From PM Narendra Modi After Announcing Retirement From Cricket, Former Team India Test Stalwart Pens Heartfelt Note (See Post).

Rajkot ACP BJ Chaudhary on Jeet Pabari's Suicide

VIDEO | Former cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara's brother in-law Jeet Pabari dies by suicide. Rajkot ACP BJ Chaudhary said: "Harihar Society is where Jeet Pabari’s house is located. Around 9 AM, news of his suicide was received. He hanged himself using a nylon rope in his bedroom...… pic.twitter.com/mGSU3IWpvZ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 26, 2025

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

