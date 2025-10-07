On Tuesday, October 7, PM Narendra Modi marked 25 years in public service, recalling his first oath as Gujarat Chief Minister in 2001. Posting on X, he said, "On this day in 2001, I took oath as Gujarat’s Chief Minister for the first time. Thanks to the continuous blessings of my fellow Indians, I am entering my 25th year of serving as the head of a Government." He reflected on the testing circumstances he faced, including a massive earthquake, super cyclones, droughts, and political instability, which strengthened his resolve to serve people and rebuild Gujarat. Modi also remembered his mother’s advice to always work for the poor and never take a bribe, vowing to serve the last person in the queue. He highlighted Gujarat’s transformation under his leadership, from agricultural struggles to becoming a top-performing state in farming, industry, and infrastructure. Modi also noted his journey as Prime Minister, emphasising India’s progress in social security, healthcare, poverty alleviation, and self-reliance. He concluded, "To serve our beloved nation is the highest honour, a duty that fills me with gratitude and purpose. With the values of our Constitution as my constant guide, I will work even harder in the times to come to realise our collective dream of a Viksit Bharat." PM Narendra Modi Hails CJI BR Gavai’s Calm After Object-Throwing Attempt in Supreme Court, Says ‘No Place for Such Reprehensible Acts in Our Society’.

‘On This Day in 2001’: PM Narendra Modi Recalls Taking Oath As Gujarat CM

PM Narendra Modi Remembers His Mother's Advice 

'2014 Lok Sabha Elections': PM Narendra Modi Recalls the Responsibility of Being Prime Ministerial Candidate 

PM Narendra Modi Says, 'To Serve Our Beloved Nation Is The Highest Honour'

TruLY Score by LatestLY
Rating:5

TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of PM Narendra Modi). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

