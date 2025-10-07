On Tuesday, October 7, PM Narendra Modi marked 25 years in public service, recalling his first oath as Gujarat Chief Minister in 2001. Posting on X, he said, "On this day in 2001, I took oath as Gujarat’s Chief Minister for the first time. Thanks to the continuous blessings of my fellow Indians, I am entering my 25th year of serving as the head of a Government." He reflected on the testing circumstances he faced, including a massive earthquake, super cyclones, droughts, and political instability, which strengthened his resolve to serve people and rebuild Gujarat. Modi also remembered his mother’s advice to always work for the poor and never take a bribe, vowing to serve the last person in the queue. He highlighted Gujarat’s transformation under his leadership, from agricultural struggles to becoming a top-performing state in farming, industry, and infrastructure. Modi also noted his journey as Prime Minister, emphasising India’s progress in social security, healthcare, poverty alleviation, and self-reliance. He concluded, "To serve our beloved nation is the highest honour, a duty that fills me with gratitude and purpose. With the values of our Constitution as my constant guide, I will work even harder in the times to come to realise our collective dream of a Viksit Bharat." PM Narendra Modi Hails CJI BR Gavai’s Calm After Object-Throwing Attempt in Supreme Court, Says ‘No Place for Such Reprehensible Acts in Our Society’.

‘On This Day in 2001’: PM Narendra Modi Recalls Taking Oath As Gujarat CM

It was in very testing circumstances that my Party entrusted me with the responsibility of being Gujarat CM. The state was suffering due to a massive earthquake in the same year. The preceding years had witnessed a super cyclone, successive droughts and political instability.… pic.twitter.com/PqWkjOh6DU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 7, 2025

PM Narendra Modi Remembers His Mother's Advice

These 25 years have been filled with many experiences. Together, we have made remarkable strides. I still recall that when I took over as CM, it was believed that Gujarat could never rise again. Common citizens, including farmers, complained about lack of power and water.… pic.twitter.com/TKhzbiulVq — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 7, 2025

'2014 Lok Sabha Elections': PM Narendra Modi Recalls the Responsibility of Being Prime Ministerial Candidate

In 2013, I was given the responsibility of being the Prime Ministerial candidate for the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Those days, the nation was witnessing a crisis of trust and governance. The then UPA Government was synonymous with the worst form of corruption, cronyism and policy… pic.twitter.com/zoamKs4ECP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 7, 2025

PM Narendra Modi Says, 'To Serve Our Beloved Nation Is The Highest Honour'

I once again thank the people of India for their continuous trust and affection. To serve our beloved nation is the highest honour, a duty that fills me with gratitude and purpose. With the values of our Constitution as my constant guide, I will work even harder in the times to… pic.twitter.com/w6wEbmnDnl — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 7, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of PM Narendra Modi). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)