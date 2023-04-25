The Andhra Pradesh High Court observed that the mother's right to custody of the children is not absolute or superior, and the father is the lawful guardian of a son above seven years of age under Muslim Law. The court quashed an FIR filed in 2022 against a Muslim father for allegedly kidnapping his 8- and 10-year-old sons from the custody of their mother. Same-Sex Marriage: Parents of Indian LGBTQIA+ Persons Write to CJI DY Chandrachud on Gay Marriage Acceptance, Read Their Full Letter Here.

Right to Custody of Children:

Mother's Right To Custody Of Children Not Absolute Or Superior, Father Lawful Guardian Of Son Above 7 yrs Under Muslim Law: Andhra Pradesh High Court @AimanChishti #MuslimLaw #Custody https://t.co/a9L33naSQ3 — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) April 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)