A group of parents of Indian LGBTQIA+ persons has written an open letter to Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, asking him to consider the plea for Marriage Equality. "We are growing old. Some of us will touch 80 soon. We hope that we get to see the legal stamp on the rainbow marriages of our children in our lifetime," the letter read. Same-Sex Marriage: ‘No Absolutes As I Said, Even at Risk of Getting Trolled,’ Says CJI DY Chandrachud.

Same-Sex Marriage:

The parents of Indian LGBTQIA+ persons have written a letter to Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud appealing to him to consider the plea for 'Marriage Equality'. — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2023

'We Are Growing Old':

“We are growing old. Some of us will touch 80 soon. We hope that we get to see the legal stamp on the rainbow marriages of our children in our lifetime.” ❤️🙏🏻#Sweekar - The Rainbow Parents pic.twitter.com/DFjJcgAU8V — Queer Hindu Alliance (@QueerHA) April 25, 2023

