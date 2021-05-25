Mucormycosis: Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij Calls for More Research on Cause of Black Fungus

Out of 413 Black Fungus patients admitted in different Hospitals of Haryana analysed 64 were never Corona +ve, 79 are not diabetic, 110 have not taken steroids and 213 were not on Oxygen Therapy. Cause of Mucormycosis desease needs more research. — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) May 25, 2021

