In an unfortunate incident that took place in Karnataka, a man and a child reportedly fell into a fire during the Muharram festival in Chitradurga. The incident took place in Bommenahalli village of Chitradurga taluka when the man along with his child slipped and fell into the fire during the Moharram festival. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. As per several news reports, the man and his child slipped and fell into the fire while carrying a "kinda" during the celebration of the Moharram festival. The man named Ramesh was carrying a child when he allegedly slipped and fell while walking on fire, thereby injuring both the child and himself. Muharram Procession Tragedy in Uttar Pradesh: Six People Suffer Electric Shock Near Railway Tracks While Carrying Alam in Sambhal, Terrifying Video Goes Viral.

Man With Child Falls Into Fire During Muharram Celebrations

