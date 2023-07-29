In an unfortunate incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh, an accident took place during the Muharram procession in Sambhal district. Nearly half a dozen people were injured as they suffered electric shock due to electrocution while carrying Alam during the Muharram procession in Sambhal. As per reports, people were crossing the railway track during the Muharram procession when they came in contact with a live wire. Multiple videos of the incident have gone viral on social media. In a similar incident, at least six people suffered electric shocks in Bihar's Gopalganj district during the Tazia march of Muharram on Friday, July 28/ The incident occurred around 9 a.m. between Harpur Safi Tola and Dharmchak village in the district. Muharram Tragedy in Bihar: Six People Suffer Electric Shock During Ashura Tazia March in Gopalganj.

Muharram Tragedy in Uttar Pradesh

People Suffer Electric Shock Near Railway Tracks in Sambhal

