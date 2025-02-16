An RPF officer saved a 40-year-old man who fell onto the platform while attempting to board a moving train at Andheri railway station in Mumbai. The incident occurred on platform number eight as the Lok Shakti Express was departing on Sunday, reported PTI. The passenger, Rajendra Mangilal, a resident of Seven Bungalows, lost his balance and got stuck between the train and the platform. RPF Assistant Sub-Inspector Pahup Singh, who was on duty, acted swiftly and pulled him to safety, preventing a potential tragedy. Mangilal admitted he tried to board the moving train after arriving late for his journey to Ahmedabad. A video of the heroic rescue has surfaced online. Uttar Pradesh: RPF Jawan Saves Elderly Man From Falling Under Moving Train at Prayagraj Railway Station, Video Surfaces.

Alert RPF Officer Saves Man Who Fell While Boarding Train

'Operation Life Saving' at Andheri Railway Station; Passenger Rescued While Boarding Moving Train. Andheri, February 16, 2025: A crucial rescue operation under 'Operation Life Saving' took place today at platform number 8 of Andheri railway station. As Lokshakti Express (Train… pic.twitter.com/leu4O2Sz0P — SUDHAKAR EDWIN NADAR (@nadarsudhakar29) February 16, 2025

