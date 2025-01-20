A heroic act by an RPF jawan at Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj railway station averted a potential tragedy, as he saved a 70-year-old man from falling under a moving train. The elderly man, attempting to alight onto a bustling platform, lost his footing and slipped dangerously close to the train. The incident, captured on CCTV, surfaced on social media on January 20 and quickly gained widespread attention. In the video, the vigilant RPF jawan is seen sprinting through the crowd to pull the man to safety, earning praise for his quick response. Uttar Pradesh: RAF Jawan Slips While Boarding Moving Train at Aligarh Railway Station, Dies; Was Going Home on Leave (Disturbing Video).

RPF Jawan Saves Elderly Man at Prayagraj Station

उत्तर प्रदेश के प्रयागराज रेलवे स्टेशन पर RPF जवान ने समय रहते सतर्कता दिखाते हुए चलती ट्रेन से उतर रहे 70 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग को ट्रेन के नीचे गिरने से बचाया। pic.twitter.com/1PyQkkq2GZ — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) January 20, 2025

