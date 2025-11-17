Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) supply across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region was severely disrupted on Monday, November 17, after a GAIL pipeline inside the RCF compound was damaged, cutting gas flow to Mahanagar Gas Limited’s City Gate Station in Wadala. The outage forced numerous taxis and auto-rickshaws off the roads and triggered long queues at the few pumps receiving limited supply. Many drivers waited in lines for hours with no certainty of refuelling. “Due to damage to the main gas pipeline inside RCF compound, the gas supply to MGL’s City Gate Station (CGS) at Wadala has been affected,” a statement issued by Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) on Sunday afternoon read, adding that the disruption had halted supply to CNG stations across Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai, including pumps catering to public transport undertakings. Weather Forecast Today, November 17: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

Autos Line Up Across Mumbai as CNG Crisis Hits City

Mumbai autos wait in queue at Mulund. With many autos off roads, travel for many likely to be hit. Pics by @sanjayhTOI pic.twitter.com/fguKQGgy8n — Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) November 17, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Richa Pinto), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

